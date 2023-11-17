ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido talks about being inspired by D'banj's superstar status.

Davido talks about being inspired by D'banj
Davido talks about being inspired by D'banj

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Davido shared insights into making his Grammy-nominated album 'Timeless' and the inspiration behind his A.W.A.Y musical festival.

In the interview, when asked about his relationship with Akon, Davido shared that while Akon was a huge global star whose African heritage inspired other African artists, his first insight into a Nigerian superstar with a global appeal was D'banj.

D'banj is one of Africa's most famous Entertainers whose music popularized Afrobeats and contributed to the international appeal of Nigerian music. His hit single 'Oliver Twist' is one of Nigeria's first break singles internationally and it's described as an inspiration by Davido.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even just back home, the people that really opened my eyes. It was like, Akon, of course, we knew he was African and he used to definitely come back home for shows. I'm talking about an artist that we saw in Nigeria, grow up with us and take over the world. My first vision of that was D'banj's 'Oliver Twist'."

In a career that has spanned over a decade, Davido has contributed massively to the global rise of Nigerian music. The megastar was recently nominated for 3 Grammy awards for Best Global Performance for 'Feel', Best Global Album for 'Timeless', and Best African Performance for 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys.

Davido is gearing up for the maiden edition of his A.W.A.Y music festival which will take place on November 18, 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

NFVCB vows to sanction streaming services violating digital content law

NFVCB vows to sanction streaming services violating digital content law

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Afrobeats royalty Omawumi dazzles on new project 'More'

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

A Pulse review of Presido La Pluto' by Afrobeats star Shallipopi

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'

Rema is the youngest African artist to sell out O2 Arena

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert