The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I had to pick out of 62 songs for 'Timeless' - Davido

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music powerhouse Davido has revealed that he recorded an excess amount of music in the process of making his new album.

Davido
Davido

Recommended articles

While speaking to CNN, Davido revealed that he recorded about 62 while preparing for his new album.

"I had to pick out of 62 songs for 'Timeless'. We first narrowed it down to 20 songs than to 17 and 18 songs," the hitmaker tells CNN's African Voices.

Davido also narrated that the process of picking the songs that made the album was quite painstaking as there was a large pool of great songs to choose from.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's the hardest process. Today, you say you want this one and in two weeks you're not feeling it anymore and you want a new one."

Davido also revealed that his next album was effectively done as he had enough new songs for a new project.

Since 'Timeless' was released, the album has enjoyed massive commercial success and it has gone on to break all first-week records on all five major streaming platforms in Nigeria.

Davido has announced that there will be a 'Timeless' deluxe. He is also set to perform songs from his new album on April 23, 2023, at Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos and according to the hitmaker, the concert will be an unforgettable experience.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 must-see Nollywood movies, according to ChatGPT

Top 10 must-see Nollywood movies, according to ChatGPT

'Domitilla: The Reboot' grosses ₦‎27 million in 2 weeks

'Domitilla: The Reboot' grosses ₦‎27 million in 2 weeks

I had to pick out of 62 songs for 'Timeless' - Davido

I had to pick out of 62 songs for 'Timeless' - Davido

Netflix's 'Young, Famous & African' returns for season 2

Netflix's 'Young, Famous & African' returns for season 2

Spyro acquires new luxurious home, opens doors for rumours

Spyro acquires new luxurious home, opens doors for rumours

Gangs of Lagos: London & New York tastemaker screenings

Gangs of Lagos: London & New York tastemaker screenings

Olamide excites fans with the release of new single 'Trumpet' featuring Ckay

Olamide excites fans with the release of new single 'Trumpet' featuring Ckay

How TomTom is contributing to talent development in the Nigerian music industry

How TomTom is contributing to talent development in the Nigerian music industry

Don Jazzy gifts 'struggling student' ₦500,000 as virtual hug

Don Jazzy gifts 'struggling student' ₦500,000 as virtual hug

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

Rema 'Calm Down' sets new record for highest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Davido hosts Timeless Concert press conference in Lagos

Davido hosts press conference ahead of April 23 concert at biggest venue in West Africa

Don Jazzy, Wizkid

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

Davido

Davido confirms upcoming release of 'Timeless' deluxe