I had to pick out of 62 songs for 'Timeless' - Davido

While speaking to CNN, Davido revealed that he recorded about 62 while preparing for his new album.

"I had to pick out of 62 songs for 'Timeless'. We first narrowed it down to 20 songs than to 17 and 18 songs," the hitmaker tells CNN's African Voices.

Davido also narrated that the process of picking the songs that made the album was quite painstaking as there was a large pool of great songs to choose from.

"It's the hardest process. Today, you say you want this one and in two weeks you're not feeling it anymore and you want a new one."

Davido also revealed that his next album was effectively done as he had enough new songs for a new project.

Since 'Timeless' was released, the album has enjoyed massive commercial success and it has gone on to break all first-week records on all five major streaming platforms in Nigeria.