ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido shares insight into the creative process of his album 'Timeless'.

Davido says making 'Timeless' was like a healing process [Instagram]
Davido says making 'Timeless' was like a healing process [Instagram]

Recommended articles

On March 31, 2023, Davido released his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless' which reached record commercial heights and also enjoyed critical acclaim.

In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Davido shared insights into the creative process of the album that earned a 2024 Grammy nomination for Best Global Album.

According to the megastar, the album-making process was an intimate one that felt like a healing process for him after the difficult experience he endured in 2022. Davido shared that he recorded the album while living with his wife and some close family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Me and the engineer. I actually recorded most of this album in my house where I live with my wife. So it was really only me, her and her sisters at the time, and then I had one of my boys staying with me. But it gave me time to really calm down and yeah, it was a healing process because I was happy that, oh, I'm waking up today. I'm making music today. You know what I'm saying? I'm excited."

In the interview, Davido also shared that he shortlisted 28 songs for the album before it was narrowed down to the 17 songs that finally made the album.

"I used to wake up, I remember, sometimes I'd be tired. So, what I used to do is that I'd play, because I was in the gym, the songs that I had made for the album. It was 28 songs after we'd kind of trickled it down, so I'd play the album from one to 28. So the whole time I'm gyming, I'm happy, it's new music, I'm already imagining. I'm already imagining how people going to react to it. I'm imagining, I was a little kid, and I've been doing this for 12 years and it felt like this is the first time I'm ever going to drop music. It's the first time I'm about to go back on the road. You know what I'm saying? And I wanted the music to be so good because I already knew, me coming back, a lot of people were really, really expecting the album. But I didn't want to just come out and be like, "Yeah, he's been through a lot. We're going to support him.”

Yeah. So, like I was saying, in the gym, I'd play it, play it, play it. And we finally picked the songs and everything just came together. Everything would just come together, even with the ideas."

ADVERTISEMENT

The interview is a precursor to Davido's landmark A.W.A.Y Festival in Atlanta Georgia on November 18, 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

NFVCB vows to sanction streaming services violating digital content law

NFVCB vows to sanction streaming services violating digital content law

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie accuses him of rape and abuse in new lawsuit

Grammy nominated Afrobeats superstar Asake drops 'Lonely At The Top' remix EP

Grammy nominated Afrobeats superstar Asake drops 'Lonely At The Top' remix EP

Broken friendships and other unforgettable moments so far from 'RHOLagos' season 2

Broken friendships and other unforgettable moments so far from 'RHOLagos' season 2

Showmax set to release first Nigerian Original feature 'School Run'

Showmax set to release first Nigerian Original feature 'School Run'

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Afrobeats royalty Omawumi dazzles on new project 'More'

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

A Pulse review of Presido La Pluto' by Afrobeats star Shallipopi

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'

Rema is the youngest African artist to sell out O2 Arena

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert