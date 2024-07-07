ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy sets record for biggest opening week for a song on Spotify Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Grammy winner has set a new record with his latest single 'Higher'.

Burna Boy sets record for biggest opening week for a song on Spotify Nigeria
Burna Boy sets record for biggest opening week for a song on Spotify Nigeria

Recommended articles

In his quintessential record-making fashion, Burna Boy has set a new record for the biggest opening week stream for a song on Spotify Nigeria. 'Higher' recorded 2.3 million streams in its opening week which sees it surpass the previous record held by Rema & Shallipopi's 'Benin Boys' which accumulated 2.1 million streams.

Burna Boy's latest feat comes after 'Higher' set the record for the biggest opening day streams for a solo song by an African artist on Spotify.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single released on June 27, 2024, sees Burna Boy sing about recognizing the things that matter, especially while embracing the euphoria of success. The song comes after Burna Boy has recorded several firsts for African music including the highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the United States and the highest-grossing tour by an African artist in Canada.

For the music video, Burna Boy took an emotional trip back to his hometown of Port Harcourt where he partook in the outreach from his charity "Project PROTECT" which partnered with The R.E.A.C.H. to provide essential services to underserved populations in Nigeria.

The single comes just days before Burna Boy's 2024 London stadium concert which saw him made history by becoming the first African artist to sell out the 80,000-capacity stadium twice.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zeb Ejiro to receive lifetime achievement award in London

Zeb Ejiro to receive lifetime achievement award in London

Burna Boy sets record for biggest opening week for a song on Spotify Nigeria

Burna Boy sets record for biggest opening week for a song on Spotify Nigeria

Nollywood actor and meme god, Aki welcomes baby boy with wife

Nollywood actor and meme god, Aki welcomes baby boy with wife

Stop harmful statements on social media - Dele Momodu weighs in on Davido, Sophia's feud

Stop harmful statements on social media - Dele Momodu weighs in on Davido, Sophia's feud

All I want is joint custody, Davido tells Sophia Momodu

All I want is joint custody, Davido tells Sophia Momodu

Is that a good example? - Burna Boy shades Davido's marriage to Chioma

Is that a good example? - Burna Boy shades Davido's marriage to Chioma

For now you can have Imade - Davido concedes to Sophia Momodu amid custody battle

For now you can have Imade - Davido concedes to Sophia Momodu amid custody battle

Davido using our daughter to blackmail me for sex - Sophia Momodu tells court

Davido using our daughter to blackmail me for sex - Sophia Momodu tells court

Drama in court as Sophia Momodu lists 6 reasons Davido shouldn't have custody of Imade

Drama in court as Sophia Momodu lists 6 reasons Davido shouldn't have custody of Imade

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy makes African history in sold-out London stadium concert

Burna Boy makes African history in sold-out London stadium concert

Wini Lizbet is an emerging Afrobeat artiste [WL]

Wini Lizbet finds inspiration in her struggles on new single 'Story' [Review]

Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

'Ikigai' is another wholesome chapter in Olamide's legacy [Review]

'Ikigai' is another wholesome chapter in Olamide's legacy [Review]