Burna Boy sets record for biggest opening week for a song on Spotify Nigeria

In his quintessential record-making fashion, Burna Boy has set a new record for the biggest opening week stream for a song on Spotify Nigeria. 'Higher' recorded 2.3 million streams in its opening week which sees it surpass the previous record held by Rema & Shallipopi's 'Benin Boys' which accumulated 2.1 million streams.

Burna Boy's latest feat comes after 'Higher' set the record for the biggest opening day streams for a solo song by an African artist on Spotify.

The single released on June 27, 2024, sees Burna Boy sing about recognizing the things that matter, especially while embracing the euphoria of success. The song comes after Burna Boy has recorded several firsts for African music including the highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the United States and the highest-grossing tour by an African artist in Canada.

For the music video, Burna Boy took an emotional trip back to his hometown of Port Harcourt where he partook in the outreach from his charity "Project PROTECT" which partnered with The R.E.A.C.H. to provide essential services to underserved populations in Nigeria.