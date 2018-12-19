The 'City of David' concert previously announced to hold at the Ocean View Grounds, Lagos now has a new venue.

Ahead of his much anticipated December headline concert originally tagged, the 'City of David', DMW boss has announced a change of venue for the event.

It would be recalled that earlier in the month, Davido had announced an initial venue for the concert after failing to agree with the management of his earlier preferred location, Eko Atlantic, which led to a public fallout.

All now seems to be well between Davido and the management of Eko Atlantic as he has announced to his fans that the concert will now be holding within the expanse land of the atlantic.

In an instagram post shared on his page on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, Davido made the announcement stating that, ''You asked and we listened! In order to give you the best show possible and accommodate all my fans- Davido Live in Concert is moving to a bigger venue!—-Eko Atlantic!''

There also seems to be a change in the name of the concert as the 'City of David' tag seems to have given way to 'Davido Live In Concert.'

The concert will hold on December 27th and will serve as the end of the year special event from the DMW label that has also seen headline concerts from two of its biggest names in Dremo and Mayorkun.