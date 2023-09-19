Davido, Rema, Flavour, Ayra Starr, Blaqbonez win 2023 AFRIMMA awards
The 10th edition of the AFRIMMA awards took place on September 17, 2023.
Nigerian megastar Davido won the Album of the Year prize for his record breaking fourth album 'Timeless' while Rema pipped Asake and other superstars for the Artist of the Year award.
Ayra Starr won the Best Female for West Africa, Flavour won the award for Best Live Performance, ODUMODUBLVCK won the Best Newcomer award, Blaqbonez won the award for Best Rap Act, and KCee was recognize with the AFRIMMA Legendary award while Timaya was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award.
Below is the full list of winners/
Artist of the Year
- Rema – Nigeria
Best Male West Africa
- King Promise – Ghana
Best Female West Africa
- Ayra Starr – Nigeria
Best Male East Africa
- Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania
Best Female East Africa
- Nadia Mukami – Kenya
Best Male Central Africa
- Fabregas – DR Congo
Best Male Southern Africa
- AKA – South Africa
Best Female Southern Africa
- Nadia Nakai – South Africa
Best Newcomer
- Odumodu Blvck – Nigeria
Best Gospel
- Mike Kalambay – DRC
Best Live Act
- Flavour – Nigeria
Best Male Rap Act
- Blaqbonez – Nigeria
Best Collaboration
- Spyro x Tiwa Savage – 'Who’s Your Guy?'
Best DJ Africa
- Ms DSF – Nigeria
Best African DJ USA
- DJ Freshy K – Nigeria
Music Producer of the Year
- Maajabu Gospel
Best Francophone
- Fally Ipupa – DR Congo
Best African Group
- Toofan – Togo
AFRIMMA Album of the Year
- Davido – Timeless
Lifetime Achievement Award
Fally Ipupa (DR Congo) and Timaya (Nigeria)
AFRIMMA Legendary Award
Kcee – Nigeria
