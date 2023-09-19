ADVERTISEMENT
Davido, Rema, Flavour, Ayra Starr, Blaqbonez win 2023 AFRIMMA awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

The 10th edition of the AFRIMMA awards took place on September 17, 2023.

The full winners list at the 2023 AFRIMMA Awards

Nigerian megastar Davido won the Album of the Year prize for his record breaking fourth album 'Timeless' while Rema pipped Asake and other superstars for the Artist of the Year award.

Ayra Starr won the Best Female for West Africa, Flavour won the award for Best Live Performance, ODUMODUBLVCK won the Best Newcomer award, Blaqbonez won the award for Best Rap Act, and KCee was recognize with the AFRIMMA Legendary award while Timaya was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award.

Below is the full list of winners

  • Rema Nigeria
  • King Promise Ghana
  • Ayra Starr – Nigeria
  • Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania
  • Nadia Mukami – Kenya
  • Fabregas – DR Congo
  • AKA – South Africa
  • Nadia Nakai – South Africa
  • Odumodu Blvck – Nigeria
  • Mike Kalambay – DRC
  • Flavour – Nigeria
  • Blaqbonez – Nigeria
  • Spyro x Tiwa Savage – 'Who’s Your Guy?'
  • Ms DSF – Nigeria
  • DJ Freshy K – Nigeria
  • Maajabu Gospel
  • Fally Ipupa – DR Congo
  • Toofan – Togo
  • Davido – Timeless

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo) and Timaya (Nigeria)

Kcee – Nigeria

