Davido performs at the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Nigerian megastar Davido takes center stage at the Tonight Show.

On November 21, 2023, Davido performed on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The Afrobeats powerhouse performed his hit singles 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys and 'Feel' off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

Supported by the sensational Kingsmen Band, Davido gave a remarkable rendition of the hit singles which both recently earned 2024 Grammy nominations.

"We made them Feel it," Davido posted on his X(formally Twitter) account alongside a clip of his performance at the Tonight Show.

Davido has enjoyed a successful 2023. The multi-award-winning megastar was recently nominated for 3 Grammy awards for Best Global Album for 'Timeless', Best Global Music Performance for 'Feel' and 'Best African Music Performance for 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys.

Davido recently headlined the State Farm Arena in Atlanta where he performed at his Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y) festival alongside other stars including Mayorkun and Lojay.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

