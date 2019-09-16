Chris Brown’s IndiGOAT tour landed New York on Saturday, September 14, 2019, and Davido graced the stage of the first day of the tour.

Breezy brought Davido up on stage to perform some of his hit songs including ‘Fall’ and ‘If’ before rounding it up with their joint effort, ‘Blow My Mind’.

The show had Davido and Chris Brown performing together at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Davido announced on his Instagram account on Sunday, September 15, 2019, hours after the event.

ALSO READ: Davido narrates how he met Chris Brown for the 1st time

In a recent chat with Apple's Beats 1 Ebro Darden, Davido tells the story of how he met and recorded a song with Chris Brown.

He says, "We have a mutual friend actually, Hoodie. I spoke to Chris in December last year on facetime for a minute. But then, we didn't link. My friend (Hoodie) would tell me that he links this record I did last year (Assurance)...

"So I come back to LA and I'm recording the album and I'm making this record (Blow My Mind) - shout-out to Shizzi and Wurld, they produced and co-wrote it too. I sent the record to the Hoodie and then I was on a flight for 12 hours to Italy. And when I landed in Italy, the verse was in my email. I ain't speak to Chris a day in my life. I only spoke to him once...

"Then he came for the tycoon fest in Atlanta... I just got to the hotel and they say, 'Oh yeah, this is your key, Chris got you a room right by his...' I spent three days in Atlanta with Chris, it was crazy, I lost my phone, you know how that goes... And then he (Chris) was like, 'Yo, let's go to LA to shoot the video."

'Blow My Mind' is one of the songs on Davido's upcoming album titled 'A Good Time'. The singer also hinted that he's working on a joint album effort with Chris Brown.