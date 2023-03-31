Davido hints at possible collaboration with Wizkid

In a new interview with Beat FM, Davido revealed that he maintains a friendly relationship with Wizkid who calls me often to check on him.

Davido who just released his fourth album 'Timeless' further revealed that is in conversations with Wizkid about a possible joint tour for 2023.

“I would be lying to you if I tell you that [the tour] is not in the talks. It’s looking like next year. I think me and Wiz are probably going to drop a record. Shout out to my brother. He literally calls me every week and checks on me. Shout out to Wiz”

Wizkid had earlier revealed on his Instagram account that he would be going on tour with Davido after his 'More Love, Less Ego' tour in 2023. The news excited fans who for years have longed for a collaboration between the two megastars.