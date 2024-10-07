Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again

According to court documents, Amaju Pinnick sued Davido for 2 billion naira over claims that the Grammy-nominated singer failed to honour his contractual obligation to perform at the annual comedy and music show in Warri Delta state.

The dispute between the two quickly escalated to social media with Davido calling out Pinnick over using his image to promote the show despite communicating his unavailability.

Both parties will later agree to settle the matter out of court to salvage the situation. All now appears to be well between Davido and Pinnick with the multi-award-winning hitmaker headlining the 2024 edition of the annual event.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a sign of their reconcilation, Davido had earlier extended an invitation to Mr Pinnick and his wife for his news-making wedding.

At the show which was held October 9, 2024, notable comedians graced the stage including De Stalker who hosted the event. Oritsefemi, Odumodublvck, Fave, Shallipopi, and Phyno were among the musicians who thrilled guests with a rendition of their hit records.

Davido closed the event with a performance of his hit records including the Grammy-nominated single 'Unavailable' off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

ADVERTISEMENT