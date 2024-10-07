ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Davido was among the music stars who performed at the annual Warri Again comedy and music show.

Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again
Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again

Recommended articles

According to court documents, Amaju Pinnick sued Davido for 2 billion naira over claims that the Grammy-nominated singer failed to honour his contractual obligation to perform at the annual comedy and music show in Warri Delta state.

The dispute between the two quickly escalated to social media with Davido calling out Pinnick over using his image to promote the show despite communicating his unavailability.

Both parties will later agree to settle the matter out of court to salvage the situation. All now appears to be well between Davido and Pinnick with the multi-award-winning hitmaker headlining the 2024 edition of the annual event.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a sign of their reconcilation, Davido had earlier extended an invitation to Mr Pinnick and his wife for his news-making wedding.

At the show which was held October 9, 2024, notable comedians graced the stage including De Stalker who hosted the event. Oritsefemi, Odumodublvck, Fave, Shallipopi, and Phyno were among the musicians who thrilled guests with a rendition of their hit records.

Davido closed the event with a performance of his hit records including the Grammy-nominated single 'Unavailable' off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's performance at Warri Again follows the recent launch of his new athleisure collection and sneakers with Puma. The singer is also set to close 2024 on a high note with the impending release of his new collaboration with Jamaican star YG Marley.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again

Davido finally squashes beef with Amaju Pinnick, headlines Warri Again

We are family - Rapper DDG addresses breakup with actress Halle Bailey

We are family - Rapper DDG addresses breakup with actress Halle Bailey

Asake releases the music video for MMS featuring Wizkid

Asake releases the music video for MMS featuring Wizkid

Anticipate these exciting titles to watch this October

Anticipate these exciting titles to watch this October

Portable says he can make 'BBNaija' more interesting

Portable says he can make 'BBNaija' more interesting

Nobody is your friend in the music industry - Reminisce

Nobody is your friend in the music industry - Reminisce

Biden Awards Kingsley Okonkwo Lifetime Service Award: His global impact grows

Biden Awards Kingsley Okonkwo Lifetime Service Award: His global impact grows

BBNaija S9: The journey to the money as Kellyrae takes it all home

BBNaija S9: The journey to the money as Kellyrae takes it all home

Kellyrae wins BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' season

Kellyrae wins BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' season

Pulse Sports

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 Songs that celebrate Nigeria & inspire patriotism

10 songs that celebrate Nigeria & inspire patriotism

Nigeria@64: Revisiting notable intersections between politics and music (Stears Business)

Nigeria@64: Revisiting notable intersections between politics and music

Wizkid previews two new songs as he gears up for the release of 'Morayo'

Wizkid previews two new songs as he gears up for the release of 'Morayo'

'Sui Generis' is a reminder of Reminisce's distinction [Review]

'Sui Generis' is a reminder of Reminisce's distinction [Review]