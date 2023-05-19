Davido extends partnership with Sony Music & RCA
Nigerian megastar Davido has extended his record deal with international music label Sony & RCA.
Davido is one of Africa's biggest artists who's signed to Sony Music UK through its subsidiary RCA. The hitmaker has been on the label's books for some time now and today, he announced that he has extended his contract with them.
In a tweet on May 19, 2023, Davido announced the extension of the partnership and his continuous dedication to creating timeless music.
"I’m grateful to officially announce that I have extended my partnership with @sonymusic & @RCARecords, so we can keep bringing you more TIMELESS moments. We don’t stop, Dey for who dey for you," the tweet reads.
Davido released his fourth album 'Timeless' on March 31, 2023, and the album has broken multiple records on streaming platforms. The efforts of international labels have assisted in getting Afrobeats in enjoying impressive success internationally and Davido will be hoping to take his new album to more global listeners.
