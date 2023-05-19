The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido extends partnership with Sony Music & RCA

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido has extended his record deal with international music label Sony & RCA.

Davido extends partnership with Sony Music & RCA
Davido extends partnership with Sony Music & RCA

Recommended articles

Davido is one of Africa's biggest artists who's signed to Sony Music UK through its subsidiary RCA. The hitmaker has been on the label's books for some time now and today, he announced that he has extended his contract with them.

In a tweet on May 19, 2023, Davido announced the extension of the partnership and his continuous dedication to creating timeless music.

"I’m grateful to officially announce that I have extended my partnership with @sonymusic & @RCARecords, so we can keep bringing you more TIMELESS moments. We don’t stop, Dey for who dey for you," the tweet reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido released his fourth album 'Timeless' on March 31, 2023, and the album has broken multiple records on streaming platforms. The efforts of international labels have assisted in getting Afrobeats in enjoying impressive success internationally and Davido will be hoping to take his new album to more global listeners.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emerging female artists get the chance to shine in Afro Queens contest

Emerging female artists get the chance to shine in Afro Queens contest

Davido extends partnership with Sony Music & RCA

Davido extends partnership with Sony Music & RCA

International Afrobeats sensation Tobi Toks shares new single 'Missing You'

International Afrobeats sensation Tobi Toks shares new single 'Missing You'

Charles Okocha warms heart with 'phenomenal' moment he gifted mom a designer bag

Charles Okocha warms heart with 'phenomenal' moment he gifted mom a designer bag

Joeboy embraces his identity & delivers artistic quality with 'Body & Soul'

Joeboy embraces his identity & delivers artistic quality with 'Body & Soul'

Nollywood gets first-of its-kind 'Nigeria Day' at Essence Film Festival 2023

Nollywood gets first-of its-kind 'Nigeria Day' at Essence Film Festival 2023

Inkblot Productions unveils new movie 'A Weekend To Forget'

Inkblot Productions unveils new movie 'A Weekend To Forget'

Everything you need to know about 'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original

Everything you need to know about 'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original

Omah Lay drops 'Soso' remix featuring Latin Popstar Ozuna

Omah Lay drops 'Soso' remix featuring Latin Popstar Ozuna

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This article analyses the Evolution of Olamide Baddo

The Evolution of Olamide

Sean Tizzle speaks on his absence from the music scene

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

Davido brings Chris Brown & Poco Lee together for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido talks about how much he charges for collaboration

If I know you, I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido