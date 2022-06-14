Davido set to drop new single featuring CKay and Focalistic on Friday 17th June

Davido further stated that a week after the release of his next single, his single with American DaBaby will be dropping. "Then a week after me and @DaBabyDaBaby drop the song of the summer!" He revealed in the tweet.

Davido has already released 'Stand Strong' which is likely to be the first single off his upcoming album. The single divided opinion and fans will be eagerly awaiting the follow up single as it will offer more insight into his next album.