"In 2 days me, @ckay_yo and @FOCALISTIC drop the biggest club banga" Davido said in the tweet that has greatly raised anticipation.
Davido set to drop new single featuring CKay and Focalistic on Friday 17th June
Davido has taken to his Twitter account to announce the release date for his next single which will feature CKay and Focalistic.
Davido further stated that a week after the release of his next single, his single with American DaBaby will be dropping. "Then a week after me and @DaBabyDaBaby drop the song of the summer!" He revealed in the tweet.
Davido has already released 'Stand Strong' which is likely to be the first single off his upcoming album. The single divided opinion and fans will be eagerly awaiting the follow up single as it will offer more insight into his next album.
Davido has promised that his next single will be a club banger and going by his reputation fans will be expecting fireworks.
