Davido drops highly anticipated single 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley

'Awuke' was co-written by emerging music star Moonlight Afriqa and co-produced by Mikakabeatz and Marvey Muzique. The log drum-punctuated record carries familiar Amapiano fusion, while Davido and YG Marley sing about their stunning love interests in quintessential pop fashion.

The song is accompanied by a music video shot in Lagos by ace cinematographer Daps.

'Awuke' is set to kick off a new era for Davido, who continues to enjoy commercial success thanks to his record-breaking fourth album, 'Timeless,' which earned him three Grammy nominations.

His collaboration with YG Marley is expected to appear on his upcoming fifth album expected to be released in 2024. In a recent interview, Omah Lay revealed he has a song with Davido billed for release soon. Fans will be hoping that this surprise collaboration will be one of the precursors to Davido's upcoming project.