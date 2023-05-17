Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido has taken to his Instagram account to unveil a new video for 'Unavailable' Challenge which is the lead single from his new album.

The video featured American megastar Chris Brown and Nigerian celebrity dancer, artist, and media personality Poco Lee.

According to Davido, he wanted to bring two of the biggest dancers in the world together to hop on the challenge.

"Had to bring together two of the most fire dancers from two different worlds. GUESS WHO?! UNAVAILABLE challenge STILL goin’ ! Just ask the family," the caption reads

The video has drawn wide excitement from fans with the post recording over 13,000 comments in just 1 hour.

'Unavailable' featuring South African star Musa Keys has enjoyed huge commercial success with the challenge generating over 1.2 million on Tik Tok.

The highly anticipated album has enjoyed huge commercial success that has seen it set new first-week streaming records on Apple Music Africa, Spotify Nigeria, YouTube Nigeria, Boomplay, and Audiomack.

