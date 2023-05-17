The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats megastar Davido has brought together two celebrated dancers for 'Unavailable' challenge.

Davido brings Chris Brown & Poco Lee together for 'Unavailable' challenge
Davido brings Chris Brown & Poco Lee together for 'Unavailable' challenge

Recommended articles

Davido has taken to his Instagram account to unveil a new video for 'Unavailable' Challenge which is the lead single from his new album.

The video featured American megastar Chris Brown and Nigerian celebrity dancer, artist, and media personality Poco Lee.

According to Davido, he wanted to bring two of the biggest dancers in the world together to hop on the challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Had to bring together two of the most fire dancers from two different worlds. GUESS WHO?! UNAVAILABLE challenge STILL goin’ ! Just ask the family," the caption reads

The video has drawn wide excitement from fans with the post recording over 13,000 comments in just 1 hour.

'Unavailable' featuring South African star Musa Keys has enjoyed huge commercial success with the challenge generating over 1.2 million on Tik Tok.

The highly anticipated album has enjoyed huge commercial success that has seen it set new first-week streaming records on Apple Music Africa, Spotify Nigeria, YouTube Nigeria, Boomplay, and Audiomack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido recently performed songs off his new album at his Timeless Concert in Lagos at the Tafawa Balewa Square. The hitmaker is set to resume his tour of the US and UK as he continues to promote his new album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

'The Real Housewives of Abuja' set to return for reunion

'The Real Housewives of Abuja' set to return for reunion

Audiomack's Creator app hits 1 million downloads

Audiomack's Creator app hits 1 million downloads

1da Banton releases highly anticipated EP '1da Shall Never End'

1da Banton releases highly anticipated EP '1da Shall Never End'

Apple launches new concert discovery features on Apple Music

Apple launches new concert discovery features on Apple Music

Award-winning gospel artist TY Bello drops new album 'Heaven Has Come'

Award-winning gospel artist TY Bello drops new album 'Heaven Has Come'

5 Nigerian celebrities in their NYSC kits

5 Nigerian celebrities in their NYSC kits

Spyro recounts killing 98 mosquitoes in one night, visits old house in the trenches

Spyro recounts killing 98 mosquitoes in one night, visits old house in the trenches

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

Rema

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel returns with new exciting single 'Shu Peru'

Omah Lay

Real music is dying, I'm one of the few real ones left - Omah Lay