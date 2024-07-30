ADVERTISEMENT
Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN shine at Blastfest Seattle

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Afrobeats stars put on a show that festival that took place in Seattle.

Davido, Ayra Starr, and BNXN were among the lineup for the recent Blastfest which was held on July 27, 2024.

The Nigerian contingent dazzled fans with a collection of their hit singles at the Seattle music festival that had an Afrobeats-heavy lineup in what captures the fast-growing popularity of Nigerian mainstream pop music.

During his performance, Davido was joined on stage by South African sensation Musa Keys for a performance of their hit single 'Unavailable' which earned a Grammy nomination for the inaugural Best African Song performance category.

Grammy nominee Ayra Starr also delivered a spirited performance of songs from the recently released sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'. A clip from Ayra Starr's performance has since gone viral. In the video circulated on X, Ayra Starr serenaded a male fan who appeared to be awe-struck by the superstar's presence.

BNXN also performed his hit singles including 'Gwagwalada' at the sold-out concert that had thousands of fans in attendance.

So far in 2024, it has been a busy year for Nigerian superstars who have continued to enjoy global success through festival bookings, concert ticket sales, and increased streaming revenue.

Recently, Davido headlined the Tribesville Music Festival in Houston. Ayra Starr performed at the C6 Fest in Sau Paulo Brazil before recently sharing the stage with Chris Martin at Coldplay's Rome concert.

Adeayo Adebiyi

