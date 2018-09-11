Davido and Peruzzi to release joint EP

news

Davido and Peruzzi are set to release a joint EP.

Fans of Davido Music Worldwide [DMW] are in for an amazing end of the year, if the hint by Davido is anything to be believed.

The pop star who is presently on his tour of the United States shared via a Twitter post that a joint album with his artist, Peruzzi is on its way.

The tweet carrying the caption, ''Who's ready for that OBO X PERUZZI EP??''

Davido and Peruzzi have formed a team in recent songs with the duo combining on the group singles, 'Mind' and 'Aje' and also Aza, alongside Duncan Mighty , and Kilode by Pryme .

If the EP does happens, it surely will be one that will excite the Nigerian music scene as Davido has scored a number of notable records over the past couple of years, with Peruzzi widely touted as one of the next breakout names to come out of the label, due to his impressive vocals and song writing skills.

DMW have already released Dremo's debut project, Codename Vol I, with Mayorkun and Davido also expected to put out their solo albums before the end of the year.