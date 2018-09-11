Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido and Peruzzi to release joint EP

Davido Finally, Pop star announces joint EP with Peruzzi

Davido has hinted that a joint EP with label signing, Peruzzi may be released soon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido and Peruzzi may be releasing a joint EP anytime soon (Twitter/Peruzzi)

Davido and Peruzzi are set to release a joint EP.

Fans of Davido Music Worldwide [DMW] are in for an amazing end of the year, if the hint by Davido is anything to be believed.

The pop star who is presently on his tour of the United States shared via a Twitter post that a joint album with his artist, Peruzzi is on its way.

The tweet carrying the caption, ''Who's ready for that OBO X PERUZZI EP??''

Davido and Peruzzi have formed a team in recent songs with the duo combining on the group singles, 'Mind' and 'Aje' and also Aza, alongside Duncan Mighty, and Kilode by Pryme.

If the EP does happens, it surely will be one that will excite the Nigerian music scene as Davido has scored a number of notable records over the past couple of years, with Peruzzi widely touted as one of the next breakout names to come out of the label, due to his impressive vocals and song writing skills.

DMW have already released Dremo's debut project, Codename Vol I, with Mayorkun and Davido also expected to put out their solo albums before the end of the year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 New Video Olamide - 'Logba Logba'bullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 Pulse List Here are the 15 biggest songs of 2018 so farbullet

Related Articles

Davido See Pop star's grand performance at the One Music Festival, Atlanta, US
New Video Ichaba - 'Man Must Chop' Ft. Davido
Davido See best Twitter reactions to singer's interview on American radio show, 'The Breakfast Club'
Mystro Is singer building up to becoming the break-out artist of 2019?
Davido Popstar brings out Wale at sold out concert at The Fillmore Center, Maryland, US
Yemi Alade Singer shares stage with Teyana Taylor at 4th annual Essence Street Style Festival, Brooklyn
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 11
Lifestyle These are the most influential young Africans at the moment
Dirty Dancer Twitter goes wild over Twerker who looks like Senator Adeleke

Music

Davido, Wizkid Here are the 10 most streamed artists according to Youtube Nigeria
DJ Spinall Disc jockey signs major international deal with Atlantic Records, UK
Singer's Nike 'Star Boy' t-shirt sells out in record time
Wizkid Pop star announces new dates and places he will be performing as Nigeria celebrates its Independence
Simi How well has the ''Simisola'' album fared 1 year after it was released?