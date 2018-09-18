Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido and Kiss Daniel are working on a new single

Davido Singer working with Kiss Daniel on new single

Davido and Kiss Daniel have confirmed that they are working on a new song, which will be released soon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido announces that he is working with Kiss Daniel on new music (Instagram/KissDaniel)

Davido has announced that he is working with Kiss Daniel on his next single.

The DMW boss who cancelled his tour of the United States and has returned home to support the governorship ambition of his Uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke is back making music and this time he is working once again with Kiss Daniel.

He made this known through a post shared on his Twitter page on Tuesday afternoon, September 18 with the caption, ''Kissdaniel x OBO... soon come.''

The duo had earlier worked together on the remix of Kiss Daniel's hit single, 'Woju' which also featured Tiwa Savage.

Kiss Daniel has also taken to his Twitter page to confirm the collaboration as he stated ''VADO X OBO ... Xmas gift.''

 

Though it hasn't been confirmed, the single may likely appear on Davido's upcoming album, which is scheduled for release before the end of the year, while that of Kiss Daniel titled, ''No Bad Songz'' is expected to drop later this month with the art cover and tracklist already out.

Davido has released a number of new music this year including working with Duncan Mighty on Aza, with Kiss Daniel also recording collaborations since his exit from his previous label, G Worldwide, which has seen him work with the likes of Omawumi, DJ Spinall, DJ Neptune and Wizkid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido Pop star reportedly escapes gun shot attack during rally in Osun...bullet
2 Tiwa Savage Singer calls out promoters for abandoning her after show...bullet
3 K1 De Ultimate I will sue whoever used my song to campaign for...bullet

Related Articles

Major Lazer Musical group drop 17 track ''Afrobeats Mix'' ft Burna Boy, Kiss Daniel and Mr Eazi
Davido Pop star reportedly escapes gun shot attack during rally in Osun state
New Music Odunsi - 'Divine' Ft. Davido
New Music Sean Tizzle - 'Kpro Kpro' remix ft Davido
Davido, Wizkid Here are the 10 most streamed artists according to Youtube Nigeria
Davido Finally, Pop star announces joint EP with Peruzzi
Davido Pop star will not be performing in US this weekend due to Hurricane Florence
Shaku Shaku 10 new songs to help you master the Nigerian dance craze
NEA 2018 Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage bag nominations at Nigerian Entertainment Awards [See full list]

Music

Blaqbonez I have made more progress in the last two years since I started my career, says rapper
Album Review 6lack's ''East Atlanta Love Letter'' is his artistic expression written in bold characters
Album Review Sess The Prblm Kid's ''Omo Muda'' is a fitting entry into the league of well created producer's album
Wizkid Pop star to name next album after son, ''Zion''