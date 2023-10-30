ADVERTISEMENT
David Guetta taps Ayra Starr & Lil Durk for new single 'Big Fu'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ayra Starr continues international rise as she teams up with David Guetta for new single.

David Guetta taps Ayra Starr for new single 'Big Fu'
David Guetta taps Ayra Starr for new single 'Big Fu'

'Big FU' shows an unexpected, house-influenced side to David Guetta’s production skills, with the French mastermind crafting a slick groove around an infectious funk bassline.

The hits keep on coming for David Guetta. Earlier this year he also conquered the global airwaves with the megahit 'Baby Don’t Hurt Me' featuring the two pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray.

It arrived as the hotly anticipated follow-up to Spotify global #1 and streaming monster, 'I’m Good (Blue)'. The track earned Guetta his eleventh Grammy nomination, receiving a nod for 'Best Dance/Electronic Recording', has garnered 2.2 billion global streams, charted at #1 on the official charts across 11 markets, and peaked at #1 at US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts.

Earlier this year, the international icon won the ‘Dance Song of The Year’ award for his latest smash ‘I’m Good’ at the IHeartRadio Music Awards, where he was also previously named ‘Dance Act of the Year’. He also recently received awards for ‘DJ of the Year’ at the NRJ Music Awards, Producer of the Year at the Brits and #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists, continuing to cement his status at the very top of the DJ pile.

'BIG FU' is set to dominate the airwaves, streaming platforms, and dance floors worldwide, captivating music enthusiasts with its infectious melodies and powerful lyrics. The music video mirrors the song's intensity, featuring visually stunning elements that enhance the overall listening experience.

The single is now available today 27th October, 2023 on all major streaming platforms.

