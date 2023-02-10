Artist: Cruel Santino
Cruel Santino & Poco Lee team up for new single 'Show me the way!'
Alternative music sensation Cruel Santino and entertainer Poco Lee have partnered for a new single titled 'Show Me The Way!'
Song Title: Show Me The Way!
Genre: Alternative, Tungba
Date of Release: February 10th, 2023
Producer: Unknown
Length: 2 minute 20 seconds
Features: 1- Poco Lee
Label: Monster Boy
Details/Takeaway: On 'Show Me The Way!', Cruel Santino explores Yoruba Tungba rhythm which he combines with Alternative non-conformism for a genre blending song.
