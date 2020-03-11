On March 10, 2020, Coachella, the annual music and arts festival which holds at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California was suspended till October 9, 10, 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020.

For this reason, Grammy-nominated Nigerian musician and instrumentalist, Seun Kuti who was meant to perform on both Coachella weekends will not be able to. Earlier in the year, the musician was announced alongside Black Coffee will now be prevented from fulfilling their dream. Seun Kuti and his Egypt 80 band were originally scheduled to perform at the event on April 10 and 11, 2020 and April 17 and 18, 2020.

The news broke when Coachella posted a communique on its Instagram page some hours ago. In the communique, it notified fans that they will be contacted on how they can get refunds on the ticket. The reason is due to the corona virus endemic sweeping across the world. Anybody can contact the virus with an exchange of bodily fluids.

Thus, such a gathering makes people run a risk of contacting the virus. Over the past one week, football activities have also been suspended in Italy who have 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Other artists who were meant to perform at the event include; Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Other big names on the lineup include 21 Savage, Calvin Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and Big Sean. In 2019, Nigerian artists, Burna Boy and Mr. Eazi performed on the two Coachella weekends.