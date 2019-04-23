The second leg of this year’s Coachella Festival held between April 19, 2019 and April 21, 2019 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

According to sources, his set lasted 50 Minutes and he performed before 4,000 people fans. This comes just two weeks after performing at Coachella for the first time. The LA Times described Burna Boy’s performance as a way of “spreading the gospel.”

After the performance, Burna said, “It’s good for people who haven’t heard me before to hear me. Africa is like the home of everything. It’s the beginning of everything. So it’s like whether or not you directly listen to African music, you have listened to African Music.”

As reported last week, we now await the African Giant album which drops in August 2019. Currently, the superstar continues the African Giant tour.