TurnTable Charts, the foremost music chart in Nigeria, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with leading radio station City 105.1FM FM for the syndication of TurnTable Top 50.

On November 19th, 2020, TurnTable Charts launched the record-breaking TurnTable Top 50 which combines freemium streaming services, Radio, and Television airplay to create an accurate representation of music consumption in Nigeria.

The first installment of the TurnTable Top 50 saw “Ginger” by Wizkid featuring Burna Boy become the first number-one song on the chart.

Since its launch, TurnTable Top 50 has become the biggest and most important music chart in Nigeria. The Top 50 captures music consumption in Nigeria across different demographics and also serves as a much-needed database for the documentation of the development and evolution of Nigerian Music.

The first four months of the chart saw five different No. 1 songs including Omah Lay’s “Godly” 11-week No. 1.

In a bid to get the TurnTable Top 50 to a wider audience, TurnTable Charts secured a vital partnership with Lagos-based radio station City FM for the syndication of the Turntable Top 50. City FM is an award-winning radio station with one of the largest audience in Nigeria's most populated State

While speaking on the partnership, TurnTable Charts Head of Operations & Co-Editor-in-Chief, Adeayo Adebiyi said, "TurnTable Charts is delighted to be partnering with City FM for the syndication of the TurnTable Top 50. We believe the syndication will help promote Nigerian music while also serving as an orientation platform for the understanding and acceptance of a standard music chart in Nigeria.”

City FM is a radio station that is committed to the promotion of Nigerian urban life, culture, and entertainment. Partnering with TurnTable charts aligns with its vision of advancing Nigerian entertainment and it intends to leverage on its large audience in popularizing music consumption data in Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, Melody Hassan, Host of the Countdown said, “I am looking forward to hosting this chart because it’s been a long time coming and now it’s here, a standard chart in Nigeria that tabulates the popularity of songs based on radio airplay, TV airplay and online streaming. The TurnTable Charts team put in a lot of work to create and give us [Nigeria] something credible, and I’m glad to be a part of that – plus it is exclusive to City FM.”

The first installment of the TurnTable Top 50 will be broadcasted on City FM in March.