ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Brown is in love with Afrobeats

Babatunde Lawal

Afrobeats to the world!

Chris Brown
Chris Brown

During a recent episode of the 'Million Dollarz Worth of Game' podcast, he shared that he enjoys listening to Nigerian afrobeat music when he's not playing his own songs.

He also shared that he believes that the genre is deserving of the international recognition it has received.

In his words, "If I'm not playing my music, I play Afrobeats. I love how the genre is blossoming and all the recognitions is dope. I have been listening to [afrobeats] for a while. Me and Wiz [Wizkid] we got like an afrobeats-type song on my album [Breezy]."

American singer Chris Brown
American singer Chris Brown American singer Chris Brown set to perform in Kenya [Details] Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, Hollywood star Vin Diesel opened up about his musical preferences during an interview at the European Gala for 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3,' an eagerly anticipated Marvel Studios film, held in Paris.

When asked about his favourite song at the moment, Diesel revealed that his daughter had a significant influence on his choice, as she loves to sing Calm Down around their home.

“I have to say this. My daughter Pauline, who is eight years old runs around the house, going ‘Calm Down, Calm Down’. You know Rema?” he said.

Rema's hit song Calm Down was initially released as a single in February 2022, and it quickly became a standout track on his debut album, 'Rave and Roses'

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

