On Wednesday, Davido took to his Instagram account to share some behind the scenes shot of Chris Brown dancing in the rain.

In the caption of the picture, which had Davido and Chris Brown, the ‘Skelewu’ singer wrote, “My brother danced in the cold rain for me !!!!!!! BLOW MY MIND OUT NOW!!! Link in bio!!”

The post saw Chris Brown replying Davido in the comment section where he referred to him as his brother for life. “BROTHER 4 life,” he wrote.

The display of brotherly love by the singers is coming two days after the official video to their hit song, ‘Blow my mind’ was released.

However, Danny Wonders, the director of the video gave another twist to the brotherly love that exists between Davido and Chris Brown.

According to Danny, Davido was delighted that Chris Brown for the first time in history was caught dancing in the rain.

The music video director went on to say after the shoot on a cold night, Davido rushed out with a towel to cover Chris who responded with a tight hug.

“I’m so happy and blessed right now, not only did I get to capture the legend @chrisbrownofficial I got to witness and capture him doing it for Lil Saint by dancing in the rain?!?! (FYI Chris Brown has never been seen dancing in the rain outside), right after the moment @davidoofficial Bought a towel over to Chris and you just felt the brotherly love! ..This therefore certifies this moment in HISTORY which I’m GRATEFUL to be a part of.”

The music video, which had Chris Brown dancing in the rain already has over 2 million views.