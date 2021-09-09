RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Chocolate City announces MI Abaga's 11th studio project

While Abaga exited Chocolate City Music as CEO in 2019 and has since been replaced by Abuchi Peter Ugwu, he is still signed to the label as an artist.

Nigerian rapper MI Abaga [Instagram/MIAbaga]

On September 9, 2021, legendary Nigerian artist, MI Abaga, announced the completion of his 11th studio project, which he has tagged Project 11. The project is set to be a follow-up to 2020 efforts, Judah EP and The Live Report with AQ.

Chocolate City Music, to which Abaga is still signed, announced the project with a carousel, "I think I'm done... Anyone wey no sweet, una go manage am like that... Thank you guys for the messages. Project 11 on the way."

At this time, the title of the project is unknown. But Abaga did use the hashtag, 'Undisputed.' While Abaga exited Chocolate City Music as CEO in 2019 and has since been replaced by Abuchi Peter Ugwu, he is still signed to the label as an artist.

