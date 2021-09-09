Chocolate City announces MI Abaga's 11th studio project

Chocolate City Music, to which Abaga is still signed, announced the project with a carousel, "I think I'm done... Anyone wey no sweet, una go manage am like that... Thank you guys for the messages. Project 11 on the way."

At this time, the title of the project is unknown. But Abaga did use the hashtag, 'Undisputed.' While Abaga exited Chocolate City Music as CEO in 2019 and has since been replaced by Abuchi Peter Ugwu, he is still signed to the label as an artist.