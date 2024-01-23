ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Chike's 'Egwu' featuring Mohbad tops Nigeria's biggest aggregate music chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Chike records his first NO. 1 song on Nigeria's foremost music chart.

Chike's 'Egwu' featuring Mohbad tops TurnTable Top 100
Chike's 'Egwu' featuring Mohbad tops TurnTable Top 100

Recommended articles

Chike has now recorded his first chart-topping single on TurnTable Top 100, Nigeria's only aggregate chart that combines radio and TV airplay with streams across Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and Boomplay.

Chike achieved this feat courtesy of his hit single 'Egwu' featuring the late Street pop sensation Mohbad. Since its release in December 2023, the single has enjoyed commercial acclaim, especially on social media where it has been used over 400,000 times on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song has also had 5.9 million streams on Spotify since its release One month ago.

The song is Chike's highest charting entry on TurnTable Top 100 after 'Running' remix with Simi peeking in the top 5. While for Mohbad, it's his second NO. 1 entry following 'Ask About Me' which spent one week atop the chart.

Since Mohbad's passing in September 2023, his music has enjoyed a massive commercial resurgence with songs from both his EPs 'Light' and 'Blessed' soaring on streaming platforms.

The success of his collaboration with Chike extends his commercial acclaim as he continues to deliver hits from the great beyond.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie launches online Christian ministry

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie launches online Christian ministry

Chike's 'Egwu' featuring Mohbad tops Nigeria's biggest aggregate music chart

Chike's 'Egwu' featuring Mohbad tops Nigeria's biggest aggregate music chart

Misan Harriman's 'The After' with David Oyelowo nominated for 2024 Oscars

Misan Harriman's 'The After' with David Oyelowo nominated for 2024 Oscars

Burna Boy makes African history with fifth Billboard Hot 100 entry

Burna Boy makes African history with fifth Billboard Hot 100 entry

Thank you for your sincere counsel uncle - Kunle Remi to Femi Otedola

Thank you for your sincere counsel uncle - Kunle Remi to Femi Otedola

Why Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' was a huge cinema success

Why Funke Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' was a huge cinema success

Season 2 of RED TV's 'When are we Getting Married' drops on Valentine's Day

Season 2 of RED TV's 'When are we Getting Married' drops on Valentine's Day

Bahd Man Niko is on an ascension, and he knows it

Bahd Man Niko is on an ascension, and he knows it

Itele's 'Kesari' will no longer start streaming on Netflix this January

Itele's 'Kesari' will no longer start streaming on Netflix this January

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal

Davido is the only Nigerian artiste richer than me - Medikal shades Rema and the rest

Michael Ugwu Re-Elected To Merlin Board

Freeme Digital CEO Michael Ugwu re-elected to Merlin board

Tems, Spinall, Tyla to perform at 2024 Coachella

Tems, Spinall, Tyla to perform at 2024 Coachella

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'