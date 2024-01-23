Chike's 'Egwu' featuring Mohbad tops Nigeria's biggest aggregate music chart

Chike has now recorded his first chart-topping single on TurnTable Top 100, Nigeria's only aggregate chart that combines radio and TV airplay with streams across Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and Boomplay.

Chike achieved this feat courtesy of his hit single 'Egwu' featuring the late Street pop sensation Mohbad. Since its release in December 2023, the single has enjoyed commercial acclaim, especially on social media where it has been used over 400,000 times on TikTok.

The song has also had 5.9 million streams on Spotify since its release One month ago.

The song is Chike's highest charting entry on TurnTable Top 100 after 'Running' remix with Simi peeking in the top 5. While for Mohbad, it's his second NO. 1 entry following 'Ask About Me' which spent one week atop the chart.

Since Mohbad's passing in September 2023, his music has enjoyed a massive commercial resurgence with songs from both his EPs 'Light' and 'Blessed' soaring on streaming platforms.