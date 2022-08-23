RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Capitol Records signs first virtual intelligence rapper FN Meka

Adeayo Adebiyi

International record label Capitol Records has made history by signing the very first artificial intelligence rapper called FN Meka.

FN MEKA
FN MEKA

Details: According to news from American broadcasting network CBS, Capitol Record has signed FN Meka which is a virtual rapper with an impressive 10 million Tik Tok followers which earned it the status of Tik Tok's top virtual being.

Who is FN Meka?: FN Meka is a virtual intelligence rapper (Robot) created by Anthony Martini and Brandon Le who cofounded a virtual record label called Factory New under which FN Meka is signed.

FN has released its debut single 'Florida Water' which features one of Atlanta's hottest rappers Gunna and was produced by Turbo and DJ Holiday.

Does FN Meka write and perform its own songs?: According to the creators, the lyrics were generated by artificial intelligence. However, the vocals were performed by a human. The creators further revealed that they are working to see that Al performs the songs.

While explaining the technology to MBW, Anthony Martini revealed that the AI generates suggestions for creating new songs by analyzing factors such as lyrical contents, melody, tempo, and chords.

Speaking on adding FN Meka to Capitol Records, the Group’s Executive Vice President of Experiential Marketing & Business Development Ryan Ruden said:

“The project meets at the intersection of music, technology, and gaming culture. This is just a preview of what’s to come. This latest project with FN Meka and Clix, while a first of its kind, is only an evolution of Capitol Records’ eighty-year history of innovation.”

The announcement has so far generated mixed reactions with some tagging it a pointless attempt to hide behind a robot to make money. At any rate, it's tough to bet against technology and only time will tell how this will lead to a significant shift in the future of music.

