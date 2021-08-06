Can Buju and Zlatan make a joint EP already!?

“Sometime in July 2019, Zlantan_Ibile gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and hopped on my record “Spiritual” and changed everything for me professionally and didn't take a dime. I hope I can repay the favour with this one “Alubarika.”

Unlike to spiritual, where both artists serenaded to a certain love interest which appeals to lovers and Playboy's.

In Alalubarika, these two artists have recognized their growth as artists and men in the last 2 years.

Zlatan goes on for verses about his journey into fatherhood in a way that is inspiring While Buju carries the soul-lifting Angelic chorus.

Produced by Steph, Zlatan and Buju’s latest Collab “Alubarika” eventually leaves passionate and imaginative fans like myself asking for more.

However likely or unlikely a joint project between two talented songwriters, it is something that will take time to truly find out.

And to be sincere, it’s worth the wait.

Zlatan Alubarika ft Buju is available on all platforms.

