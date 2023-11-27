ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Cameroon's Sabrina takes on identity in 'Sabrigang'

Michael Aromolaran

Sabrina comes off as an artist who understands how crucial identity is to cultivating star power.

There is fluidity of identity in many of Sabrina's songs [Sabrina]
There is fluidity of identity in many of Sabrina's songs [Sabrina]

Recommended articles

A name like Lil Dicky, for instance, hints at self-deprecation; Wizkid connotes precocious youth. Music fans, however, also participate in this identity-making ritual, hence the abundance of demonyms in the music scenes both in Nigeria and elsewhere: the Ravens (for Rema's fans), the Outsiders (Burna Boy's), and the Barbz (Nicki Minaj's). This gives fans a stronger sense of connection to their favourite artists. Sabrina aims for this precisely in her latest single, Sabrigang.

She characterises her self-styled demonym as being all-round cool. Belonging to the Sabrigang means that you drip with "swag," that your "designer no be counterfeit," and that you "no dey carry last," boastful claims she asserts in English, French and Nigerian pidgin, amid an anthemic Amapiano-fest created by Eno On The Track.

Sabrina frequently uses Nigerian pop culture lingo [Sabrina]
Sabrina frequently uses Nigerian pop culture lingo [Sabrina] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Born Wamba Kuegou Sabrina, the 21-year-old was raised in Yaoundé, Cameroon's capital. She has been signed to Afrobit Productions since 2019, but her big break came two years later when she collaborated with Koffi Olomidé on the Makossa-style Abele. Rendered entirely in French, it's indecipherable to Anglophone speakers, but its unmistakable tone of joviality breaks language barriers. The song introduced Sabrina to new audiences in West and Central Africa but also holds a personal significance.

As a child, she idolised the Congolese soukous artist whose songs ruled airwaves across the continent in the 1990s and early aughts. Thus, during recording sessions, she was both nervous and starstruck with her childhood hero sitting only a hair away. "I didn't know if I was allowed to touch him," she tells me. Noticing her unease, however, the older artist offered reassurances.

Olomidé is but one of Sabrina's heroes, with her personal pantheon comprising Beyoncé, Angélique Kidjo, Eminem, Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage, and her compatriot Charlotte Dipanda. But closest to her heart is Yemi Alade, the Nigerian pop star who emerged in 2013 with Johnny, a livewire continental hit about a philandering man, and has since built a reputation as one of the continent's most prominent Pan-African matriarchs. But it is the Nigerian's kineticism, rather than her Pan-Africanism, that enchants the Cameroonian. "Yemi is always joyful and brings that side of herself to the stage," Sabrina says.

Last year, her fangirling transcended words when it worked itself into a rhythm: she released a song that takes not only the title of Alade's breakout single but also its subject of infidelity. Borrowing some of its lyrics, it centres the same tone of despair: as in Alade's version, the titular Johnny, with his lascivious streak, is the nightmare of most women. Sabrina's impassioned singing finds an apt complement in a mid-tempo beat produced by Eno On The Track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alade, however, isn't Sabrina's only Nigerian obsession. She has avowed her wish to work with Asake and Tiwa Savage, while making no secret of her admiration for Burna Boy. Her On The Low, released earlier this year, is titled after his 2019 single. Both songs, however, are a world apart: where Burna Boy's props up sexual desire, Sabrina's has a quasi-spiritual tilt.

"On the low," a Nigerian slang referring to a secret affair, means different things to both artists: Burna Boy wants to get with a girl secretly; Sabrina brags about the "plenty blessings" she receives on the low. She starts off with French before slipping into English, while occasionally flaunting her knowledge of Nigerian slang: "Many plenty vibes dey flow/ e dey restrict their airflow," a reference to a phrase popularised by Davido.

In her love for Alade and Burna Boy, and her use of Nigerian pop culture argot, a pattern reveals itself: Sabrina courts the Nigerian market. The reason is not far-fetched: that's where the money is. This February, her Nigeria-philia brought her to Lagos, where she attended the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

She comes off as an artist who understands how crucial identity is to cultivating star power. Not only does she give one to her budding fanbase, she assumes new ones in order to reach more audiences, choosing recently, for instance, to sing more in English than French to court Anglophone music fans.

We see in many of her songs this fluidity of identity. She is boastful in Sabrigang, vulnerable in Johnny, hedonistic in Five Star, and standoffish in No Time. Perhaps more is to come in her forthcoming debut album.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'll be releasing my album soon. I'm currently working on it. I will also be doing a concert this December with my fans to end the year, and I'll keep on bringing good melodies."

Michael Aromolaran Michael Aromolaran Michael Aromolaran is a writer and film/culture journalist.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cameroon's Sabrina takes on identity in 'Sabrigang'

Cameroon's Sabrina takes on identity in 'Sabrigang'

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is battling kidney disease, stroke

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is battling kidney disease, stroke

Jide Kene Achufusi is a busy man with 3 upcoming movies in December

Jide Kene Achufusi is a busy man with 3 upcoming movies in December

Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

Busta Rhymes describes working with Burna Boy as an incredible experience

Singer Teni only started drinking alcohol in 2021 to find out what it feels like

Singer Teni only started drinking alcohol in 2021 to find out what it feels like

'Blood Vessel' triggers a painful tale known to many young Nigerians

'Blood Vessel' triggers a painful tale known to many young Nigerians

BBNaija's Ilebaye plans to build an orphanage with her prize money

BBNaija's Ilebaye plans to build an orphanage with her prize money

Uche Jombo's all-star cast set to deliver new title 'A Better Man'

Uche Jombo's all-star cast set to deliver new title 'A Better Man'

5 facts you should know about national treasure MI Abaga

5 facts you should know about national treasure MI Abaga

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Davido set to thrill fans at Eagle Square Abuja, after a successful A.W.A.Y concert in Atlanta

Davido set to thrill fans at Eagle Square in Abuja after successful AWAY concert in Atlanta

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd Edition: A Night of Hip-Hop fashion and style with Ice Prince and Efe Money

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd: Night of Hip-Hop fashion, style with Ice Prince, Efe Money