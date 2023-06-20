Rema's 'Calm Down' spends 42 weeks on UK Official Singles Chart

In the latest installment of the UK Official Singles Chart (chart dated 16 June - 22 June 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' maintains its place in the top 10 as it drops four places to NO. 10 while extending its stay on the chart to an African record of 42 weeks.

Libianca's 'People' drops six places to NO. 38 as it enters its 24th week on the chart while Ayra Starr's 'Rush' continues its run on the chart to 21 weeks as it drops three places to NO. 49.

Official Afrobeats Chart Top 20

Burna Boy's 'Sitting On Top Of The World' drops to NO. 2 after being dislodged by J Hus and Drake's 'Who Told You'.

Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys drops to NO. 3, Asake's 'Amapiano' feat Olamide drops to NO. 4, while Victony's 'Soweto' remix feat Rema & Don Toliver drops to NO. 5.

Rema's 'Charm' drops to NO. 7, Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky drops to NO. 8, Davido's 'Feel' drops to NO. 9, while Olamide's 'New Religion' feat Asake drops to NO. 10.