Burna Boy's 'Last Last' surpasses 100 million views on YouTube

Details: Nigerian megastar and Grammy winner Burna Boy has established himself as Africa's leading export as well as one of the biggest artist globally. His 2022 hit single 'Last Last' off his 'Love Damini' album has gone on to become of the biggest songs off the continent in 2022.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' has achieved another giant stride after it surpassed the 100 million views on YouTube.
In another giant stride, 'Last Last' has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube joining 'YE' and 'On the Low' as Burna Boy's songs to have surpassed the 100 million views mark.
'Last Last' enjoyed a fine run in Nigeria where it reached Number 4 on TurnTable Top 100 and Number one on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100.
'Last Last' has enjoyed impressive success internationally with the song reaching a Number 4 peak on the UK Singles Chart and a Number 44 peak on Billboard Hot 100.
Listeners are yet to see the last of 'Last Last' as Burna Boy has revealed that he is working on a 'Love Damini' deluxe which will likely have a 'Last Last' remix featuring UK rapper Dave.
