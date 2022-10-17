Burna Boy's 'Last Last' surpasses 100 million views on YouTube

In another giant stride, 'Last Last' has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube joining 'YE' and 'On the Low' as Burna Boy's songs to have surpassed the 100 million views mark.

'Last Last' enjoyed a fine run in Nigeria where it reached Number 4 on TurnTable Top 100 and Number one on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100.

'Last Last' has enjoyed impressive success internationally with the song reaching a Number 4 peak on the UK Singles Chart and a Number 44 peak on Billboard Hot 100.