Burna Boy reveals he's working on 'Love, Damini' deluxe

Nigerian Grammy-winning sensation Burna Boy has revealed that he's working on the deluxe of his latest album 'Love, Damini'.

Love, Damini Track list

Details: On Thursday, 1st September 2022, Burna Boy took to his Twitter account to reveal that he is working on the deluxe of his recently released album 'Love, Damini'.

In the tweet, Burna Boy said, "Working on this deluxe" which instantly go fans excited.

Should fans be expectant: The news of the deluxe comes as a shock as Burna Boy isn't the type of artist to release a deluxe. Aside from his debut album 'L.I.F.E', non of his subsequent four albums got a deluxe.

'Love, Damini' which is his sixth studio album is a 19-track album and a deluxe could further increase the number.

Burna Boy's intention to release a deluxe could have been motivated by the desire to give fans some new music especially has there must have been some singles that didn't make the album. It's also probably motivated by the desire to further increase the album's commercial appeal.

'Last Last' remix?: Burna Boy has earlier hinted at the possibility of a 'Last Last' remix after he posted a picture of UK Nigerian rapper Dave sending him a verse.

The announcement of 'Love, Damini' deluxe could mean that we will finally be getting a remix to his hit single which has enjoyed massive commercial success.

