RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' makes Billboard Hot 100 debut

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy's hit single 'Last Last' has made its first Billboard Hot 100 appearance as it debuts at number 86 on the charts.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100 which is the official music chart for the United States of America, Burna Boy scored an entry on the chart as 'Last Last' appeared at the bottom half in 86th spot.

Recommended articles

Since it was released in May, 'Last Last' has enjoyed massive domestic and international success and its Billboard debut further proves its growing popularity in America.

'Last Last' is one of the songs off Burna Boy's latest album 'Love, Damini' which has also enjoyed impressive patronage in the US and the UK in its first weeks.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran debut at No. 1 in Nigeria with 'For My Hand'

Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran debut at No. 1 in Nigeria with 'For My Hand'

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' makes Billboard Hot 100 debut

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' makes Billboard Hot 100 debut

A ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot is officially in the works!

A ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot is officially in the works!

Portable says his life is under threat, denies affiliation with crime gangs

Portable says his life is under threat, denies affiliation with crime gangs

Ada Ameh: We have truly lost a rare & vibrant gem - ‘The Johnsons’ cast mourns

Ada Ameh: We have truly lost a rare & vibrant gem - ‘The Johnsons’ cast mourns

Davido gifts Osun governor-elect uncle Rolex wristwatch worth N90M

Davido gifts Osun governor-elect uncle Rolex wristwatch worth N90M

Police to investigate Portable after boasting about founding 2 crime gangs

Police to investigate Portable after boasting about founding 2 crime gangs

The Set Up 2: Inkblot debuts teaser ahead of August theatrical release

The Set Up 2: Inkblot debuts teaser ahead of August theatrical release

BNXN (Buju) drops teaser for new single 'Kenkele'

BNXN (Buju) drops teaser for new single 'Kenkele'

Trending

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

Ruger, Omah Lay, Victony

P-Square set to release two new singles

PSquare

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

P-Square

‘Love Damini’ is a product and a victim of Burna Boy’s ‘golden run’

Love Damini Album Art