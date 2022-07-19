In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100 which is the official music chart for the United States of America, Burna Boy scored an entry on the chart as 'Last Last' appeared at the bottom half in 86th spot.
Burna Boy's 'Last Last' makes Billboard Hot 100 debut
Burna Boy's hit single 'Last Last' has made its first Billboard Hot 100 appearance as it debuts at number 86 on the charts.
Since it was released in May, 'Last Last' has enjoyed massive domestic and international success and its Billboard debut further proves its growing popularity in America.
'Last Last' is one of the songs off Burna Boy's latest album 'Love, Damini' which has also enjoyed impressive patronage in the US and the UK in its first weeks.
