Benson Idonije has expressed optimism at his grandson, Burna Boy’s 2020 Grammy nomination saying he’s sure he will win his category.

In an interview with The Punch, Idonije says his grandson is bigger than other music acts nominated in the Best World Music category at the 2020 Grammys.

ALSO READ: Here are the 5 Nigerians with Grammy nominations

Burna Boy with his dad (far left) and grand parents at an event in 2018.

“I think Burna will win his category because his music is stronger (than the music of others) and his image is bigger. I think that the whole trajectory is leading to him winning the Grammy. I am very optimistic,” he said.

Burna Boy with his momager, Bose Ogulu (left), TV presenter, Ehis (second left), grand father, benson Idonije and DJ Spinall at an event.

Idonije further said he still critic Burna Boy’s musical works despite the distance between them. “I listen to his music and approve it and at the beginning, I was involved in organising live music for him. When he records, I go to listen to what he does. In recent times, he is more abroad than in Nigeria but all the same, he sends them down; I listen and make comments.”

Burna Boy joins King Sunny Ade, Femi Kuti, and Seun Kuti as top Nigerian musicians that have been nominated in the Best World Music category. The 28-year-old singer was nominated alongside Angelique Kidjo, Altin Gün, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest, and Nathalie Joachim and Spektral Quartets.