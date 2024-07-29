Burna Boy shocks fans with the announcement of a surprise album

ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy has announced that he will be dropping an album on July 30, 2024.

In surprising news, Burna Boy took to his X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he will be dropping a new album in 24 hours.

The announcement was posted on X in the early hours of July 29, 2024, with the three words "Album dropping 12M" sending fans into a euphoric state as they wonder if it's a prank from the Grammy winner.

The shocking announcement comes off the back of Burna Boy's recent celebration of the fifth anniversary of his Grammy nominated 2019 album 'African Giant' which he marked with a concert at the Koko Camden.

While Burna Boy has been consistent with his album releases with 5 albums in 6 years, his announcement comes as a shock with the news appearing too good to be true.

Some fans consider the announcement to be a prank or some deliberately ambiguous message, especially as an unceremonious album release is unlike the meticulous planning and execution Burna Boy has shown in the past 5 years. The announcement is also suspicious as it's not common for artists to release their new materials on a Tuesday.

Burna Boy recently kicked off 2024 with the release of the single 'Higher' with which he expresses gratitude for his success in a music video that saw him take an emotional trip back to his hometown of Port Harcourt.

At any rate, fans will be eagerly awaiting the stroke of midnight on July 30, 2024, to confirm if they will be getting a new Burna Boy album.

