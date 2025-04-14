7 Smart ways to detect counterfeits as global tariffs disrupt Nigerian markets

With genuine products becoming increasingly expensive, counterfeit goods are flooding the market in an effort to meet demand at lower costs. This situation has left Nigerian consumers vulnerable to substandard products that can compromise safety and value. In this guide we outline seven practical tips that can help you differentiate between authentic merchandise and imitations.
The following advice is designed to empower shoppers and businesses alike to protect their investments in this challenging trading environment.
1) Verify the source
Always check the origin of a product by researching the official website and authorised distributors. confirming that the seller is recognised by the brand helps rule out illegitimate sources.
2) Compare prices
If a deal sounds too good to be true, compare the price with that of established retailers. Authentic products rarely see drastic price cuts compared to their market value.
3) Examine the packaging
Genuine items typically feature high-quality printing and packaging. Look for inconsistencies such as blurry logos, mismatched fonts, or sloppy sealing that may indicate a fake.
4) Check quality and materials
Handle the product and inspect its materials. Genuine merchandise will be crafted from high-quality components, while counterfeits usually feel cheaper and less durable.
5) Read reviews and ratings
User feedback can be a powerful indicator. Search for reviews from other buyers and check ratings on independent review sites to gauge overall satisfaction and common issues with a seller or product.
6) Verify certification and documentation
Many authentic products come with certificates of authenticity or serial numbers that you can check against the manufacturer’s records. request such documentation when possible.
7) Use trusted payment methods
When making purchases, use secure payment methods that offer buyer protection. This helps ensure that if you receive a fake product you can seek recourse through the payment provider.
By following these tips you can improve your chances of distinguishing genuine products from fakes. staying informed and vigilant is essential in a market where global tariffs continue to upend traditional trade patterns and may encourage fraudulent practices.
