Burna Boy sets YouTube record with guest appearance on Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous single 'Mera Na'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has set a new record for the most YouTube streams in the opening 24 hours of a release by a Nigerian artist.

Nigerian Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy paid tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala after his death and the artist also appeared on the late artist's posthumous release 'Mera Na'.

The music video, directed and edited by Navkaran Brar, portrays Sidhu's colossal fame and how his fans continue to pay tribute to him. The video also includes a snippet of Canadian rapper Drake wearing a T-shirt with Sidhu's portrait printed on it. The song, released on April 7th, 2023, has been an instant hit, garnering over 14.9 million views on Youtube within 24 hours, with over 2 million 'likes' and one million comments.

After his death, Sidhu Moose Wala music continues to resonate with fans worldwide, and his collaboration with Burna Boy has been particularly well-received. Burna Boy was one of the few artists that Sidhu had expressed a desire to collaborate with before his untimely death. 'Mera Na' is the result of that collaboration, a testament to Sidhu Moose Wala's vision and talent.

The song features Burna Boy and Steel Banglez, with Sidhu Moose Wala as the singer and lyricist. The track's success is a testament to the power of music to bring people together across borders and cultures. Burna Boy expressed his honour to be part of Sidhu Moose Wala's legacy and praised the fans for their overwhelming support.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

