Burna Boy sets YouTube record with guest appearance on Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous single 'Mera Na'

Nigerian Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy paid tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala after his death and the artist also appeared on the late artist's posthumous release 'Mera Na'.

The music video, directed and edited by Navkaran Brar, portrays Sidhu's colossal fame and how his fans continue to pay tribute to him. The video also includes a snippet of Canadian rapper Drake wearing a T-shirt with Sidhu's portrait printed on it. The song, released on April 7th, 2023, has been an instant hit, garnering over 14.9 million views on Youtube within 24 hours, with over 2 million 'likes' and one million comments.

After his death, Sidhu Moose Wala music continues to resonate with fans worldwide, and his collaboration with Burna Boy has been particularly well-received. Burna Boy was one of the few artists that Sidhu had expressed a desire to collaborate with before his untimely death. 'Mera Na' is the result of that collaboration, a testament to Sidhu Moose Wala's vision and talent.

ADVERTISEMENT