Burna Boy displays ruthless dominance on TurnTable Nigeria Top 100

On the latest issue of TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 which is Nigeria's foremost music chart platform that combines streaming platforms, radio, and television, Burna Boy has displayed ruthless dominance by scoring 6 songs in the Top 10.

Burna Boy leads the chart with his single 'For Your Hand' featuring Ed Sheeran debuting at number one. 'Last Last' held down the 5th spot, 'It's Plenty' debuts at number 6, 'Common Person' debuts at number 7, 'Different Sizes' feat. Victony debuts at number 8, and 'Cloaks & Daggers' feat. J Hus debuts at number 9.

In what was nothing short of utter domination, Burna Boy had all 19 songs from his new album 'Love, Damini' in the top half of the charts.

With the release of his latest album, Burna Boy's chart dominance doesn't come as a surprise and it can be expected that he will continue to take possession of the charts in the next couple of weeks.

