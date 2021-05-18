Burna Boy says that he is not a Nigerian artist

A fan had asked Burna Boy that, "Burna boy go soon leave twitter NG for una."

The Twice As Tall maker then replied, "Me wey no even be Nigerian artist."

When another Nigerian Twitter user said, "But you dey promote African culture and you Dey deny your own motherland, all na showbiz as usual lmao," Burna Boy replied that, "I’m from here and I live here because I love my home and my people, E no pass like that. I don’t make money from Nigeria. Na only cruise dey here."