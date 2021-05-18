RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy says that he is not a Nigerian artist

Authors:

Motolani Alake

This comes after intense scrutiny came for the Grammy winner during the EndSARS protests as well as with The Headies.

Burna Boy performs at Coachelle wearing Kenneth Ize [Credit: Twitter/ Coachella]

On May 18, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy stirred the hornet's nest when he claimed that he was not a Nigerian artist before adding a laughing emoji.

A fan had asked Burna Boy that, "Burna boy go soon leave twitter NG for una."

The Twice As Tall maker then replied, "Me wey no even be Nigerian artist."

When another Nigerian Twitter user said, "But you dey promote African culture and you Dey deny your own motherland, all na showbiz as usual lmao," Burna Boy replied that, "I’m from here and I live here because I love my home and my people, E no pass like that. I don’t make money from Nigeria. Na only cruise dey here."

This comes after intense scrutiny came for the Grammy winner during the EndSARS protests as well as with The Headies.

