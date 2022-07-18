RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I have made more money from 'Last Last' than on any other song' Burna Boy reveals

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats megastar and Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy has revealed that he has made more money off his 2022 hit single 'Last Last' than on any of the songs in his hugely successful career.

Burna Boy made this revelation in his latest interview on Shopping For Sneakers. In the interview, Burna Boy further revealed that while Toni Braxton gets 60% of the streaming royalties off his hit single 'Last Last', her percentage is just a small fraction of the earnings as opposed to the general interpretation the revelation generated.

The clip of the interview where Burna Boy made the revelation about raking in more with 'Last Last' than on any other song was posted on Twitter by a user @onejoblessboy.

Unsurprisingly, the clip got fans talking as many doubted the credibility of Burna Boy's claim.

Since 'Last Last' was released in May 2022, the single has achieved impressive domestic and international acclaim. The song is one of the 19 songs off Burna Boy's latest album 'Love, Damini' and Burna Boy has teased a remix which will feature British-Nigerian rapper Dave.

