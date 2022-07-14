On Thursday 14th July 2022, the Grammy winner posted a screen shot of a chat with British-Nigerian rapper Santan Dave which shows Dave sending what appears to be his verse for 'Last Last' remix.
Burna Boy drops teaser for 'Last Last' remix
Burna Boy has teased suggested that a remix for his hit single 'Last Last' might be in the works.
Since 'Last Last' was released over two months ago, it has enjoyed wide domestic and international acceptance and the Dave remix is geared towards further enhancing the song's appeal and reach.
'Last Last' is part of the 19 songs in Burna Boy's new album 'Love, Damini' which has so far been met with mixed reactions.
