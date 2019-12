Artist: Burna Boy

Song Title: Money Play

Genre: Afropop

Album: TBA

Date of release: December 24, 2019

Label: Spaceship/Atlantic

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After a two-year run on straight 'heat,' Burna Boy is not trying to relinquish his spot. December 28, 2019 will mark the one-year anniversary of the smash hit, 'Killin Dem.' Burna Boy uses this dedication to Abuja 'money bags' and to continue that trend and soundtrack detty december.

