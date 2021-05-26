Burna Boy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Buju, Tems emerge as part of the most-streamed artists in the world on Audiomack
The list of R&B artists in the world was topped by Tems and Seyi Vibez at No. 1 and 2 respectively while Omah Lay came fourth.
In the list of the most-streamed artists in the world for the week ending March 24, 2021, emPawa/Banku act, Joeboy emerged as the fifth most-streamed artist in the world after Burna Boy, who came third. The list was topped by American rapper, Rod Wave while NBA YoungBoy came second and Drake collaborator, Lil Durk came fourth.
Over the past few weeks, it's emerged that Audiomack has over 1.2 million users in Nigeria.
