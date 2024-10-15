RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy leads Nigerian artists on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy now leads the Nigerian continent on the Billboard Hot 100.

Burna Boy is the Nigerian artist with most Billboard Hot 100 entries
Burna Boy is the Nigerian artist with most Billboard Hot 100 entries

In another milestone, the Port Harcourt-born musician has become the Nigerian artist with the most entries on America's Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Grammy nominee's latest milestone is courtesy of Coldplay's 'We Pray' where he appears alongside Little Simz which debuts at NO. 87 on the chart week of October 19, 2024.

Coldplay's 'We Pray' featuring Burna Boy & Little Simz debuts at NO. 87 on the Billboard Hot 100
Coldplay's 'We Pray' featuring Burna Boy & Little Simz debuts at NO. 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 Pulse Nigeria
Damini Ogulu MFR AKA Burna Boy now boasts 6 Billboard entries with his highest ranked entry being his hit single 'Last Last' which peaked at NO. 44 and spent 19 weeks on the chart.

Following behind him is Grammy winner Tems who has logged 5 entries on the chart. Tems famously made history as the first Nigerian artist to debut atop the chart courtesy of her part on Future's 'Wait For U'.

Wizkid is the third-ranking Nigeria on the chart with 4 entries including a NO. 1 entry courtesy of Drake's 'One Dance' which made him the first Afrobeats artist to reach the summit of the Billboard Hot 100.

Rema, CKay, Fireboy, Davido, and Lojay have all logged 1 entry respectively on the chart.

Rema boasts of Afrobeats'' highest charting song with 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez which reached NO. 3. CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' enjoyed a decent run on the chart peaking at NO. 26. Fireboy's 'Peru' remix featuring Ed Sheeran peaked at NO. 54. Davido and Lojay appeared on the chart courtesy of Chris Brown's 'Sensational' which reached NO. 94.

