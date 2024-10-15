Burna Boy leads Nigerian artists on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

In another milestone, the Port Harcourt-born musician has become the Nigerian artist with the most entries on America's Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Grammy nominee's latest milestone is courtesy of Coldplay's 'We Pray' where he appears alongside Little Simz which debuts at NO. 87 on the chart week of October 19, 2024.

Damini Ogulu MFR AKA Burna Boy now boasts 6 Billboard entries with his highest ranked entry being his hit single 'Last Last' which peaked at NO. 44 and spent 19 weeks on the chart.

Following behind him is Grammy winner Tems who has logged 5 entries on the chart. Tems famously made history as the first Nigerian artist to debut atop the chart courtesy of her part on Future's 'Wait For U'.

Wizkid is the third-ranking Nigeria on the chart with 4 entries including a NO. 1 entry courtesy of Drake's 'One Dance' which made him the first Afrobeats artist to reach the summit of the Billboard Hot 100.

Rema, CKay, Fireboy, Davido, and Lojay have all logged 1 entry respectively on the chart.