Burna Boy receives MFR Award from President Buhari

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has been conferred with the award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic on Tuesday, 11th October, 2022.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: President Buhari on 11th, October 2022 presented the 437 nominees for the National Awards with their awards in a ceremony that held at the Government House Villa in Aso Rock.

Afrobeats megastar Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu AKA Burna Boy was one of the 75 individuals presented with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic award.

The award which was presented in recognition of his groundbreaking exploits that includes becoming the first Nigerian contemporary artist to win the Grammy was received on behalf of Burna Boy by his father.

