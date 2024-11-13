Burna Boy makes Spotify history with record-breaking albums

In another impressive feat, megastar Burna Boy has become the first Nigerian artist to have two albums surpass 1 billion Spotify streams.

The Grammy winner hit this milestone after his album 'African Giant' hit 1 billion Spotify streams thereby joining his sixth album 'Love, Damini' which has reached 1.3 billion Spotify streams.

'African Giant' was released in 2019 a year after Burna Boy ascended to global stardom following the surreal virality of his hit single 'YE' off his 2018 album 'Outside'.

'African Giant' was a stamp of Burna Boy's status as a continental flagbearer taking on the global stage. The album churned out notable hit records including 'On The Low' and 'Gbona' which have both received platinum certification in France.

Other hit records on the album are 'Anybody', 'Dangote', 'Omo', 'Killin Dem' feat Zlatan, and 'Gum Body' feat Jorja Smith.

'On The Low' is the most streamed song on the album with 304 million Spotify streams followed by 'Gbona' with 185 million streams and 'Anybody' with 90 million streams.

'Love, Damini' is Burna Boy's most commercial album boasting of the smash hit record 'Last Last' which has surpassed 451 million Spotify streams, and 'For Your Hand' featuring Ed Sheeran totalling 289 million streams.