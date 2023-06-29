Burna Boy headlines, Ayra Starr & Oxlade perform at day 1 of Afronation Portugal

Afronation is a music festival that brings African superstars to listeners across different cities for a live experience.

The latest stop for the festival is Portugal which had a lineup of multiple acts including where Afrobeats stars such as Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Oxlade were joined by Jamaica's Popcaan, Ghana's Camidoh, Malian-French star Aya Nakamura, and Cape Verdian star Soraia Ramos.

On the lineup were also South African stars such as Maphorisa, DBN Gogo, Tyler ICU, Pabi Cooper, and Daliwonga who gave the Portugal fans a captivating Amapiano experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy who headlined the opening day thrilled listeners with a collection of his hit singles including 'Last Last', 'YE', 'Killin Dem', and 'For My Hand'.

Afronation is one of the concerts that's taking Nigerian music to different parts of the world for listeners to connect with the music. The concert has taken place in different parts of the world with recent stops in Miami United States and Portugal.