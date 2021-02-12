On February 10, 2021, Pulse Nigerian reported that Nigerian legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti alongside American stars, Jay Z and Mary J. Blige, have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2021.

The same day, Nigerian celebrities and other Nigerians have started campaigning for Fela to be inducted. This is because only one person can be inducted this year, from the pool of nominees.

Some of those Nigerian celebrities include Burna Boy, Don Jazzy, Mr. Macaroni, Banky W, Femi Kuti and more. Over the past 20 hours alone, Fela has gone from the bottom of the list to the top of the pile. As at 2:30 pm on February 21, 2021, Fela held a 10,000-vote lead.

Voting closes in April 2021 and the winner will be announced in May 2021.

As Pulse Nigeria reported on February 11, 2021, an artist becomes eligible for nomination into the hall of fame after 25 years of release of their bodies of work. Fela's first body of work was released over 40 years ago. Kate Bush, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick and more.

If Fela gets the nod, he will be the first Nigerian artist in the Rock and Roll hall of fame. If Jay Z gets it, he will follow Hip-Hop icons like 2Pac, B.I.G, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious 5 and Run DMC in the esteemed company.