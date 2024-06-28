ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy celebrates life & success in his first single of 2024 'Higher'

Adeayo Adebiyi

International Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has kicked off his 2024 with a new single 'Higher'.

After breaking multiple records in his recently concluded 'I Told Them' tour, Grammy winner Burna Boy has released his first single of 2024 titled 'Higher'.

The mid-tempo single has an Amapiano production with Burna Boy expressing gratitude for life, success, and family. The song captures Burna Boy's state of mind as he recently spent time in his hometown of Port Harcourt where he engaged in humanitarian outreach.

Burna Boy's latest single comes off the back of a historic 2023 where he became the first African artist to perform at the Grammys main ceremony when he shared the stage with 21 Savage and Brandy at the 66th Grammys. He also became the first Nigerian artist to be nominated as a lead artist outside of the global categories at the Grammys with his hit single 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Savage getting the nod for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Burna Boy also recently set a record for the highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the United States and the highest-grossing tour by an African artist in Canada.

Burna Boy is set for a historic performance at the London Stadium on June 29, 2024, and it will be his second time headlining the stadium after becoming the first African artist to headline a stadium in the UK in 2023.

