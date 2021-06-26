Burna Boy and Diddy hyped to meet in the flesh after collaborating on a Grammy-winning album

Burna Boy had Diddy to executive-produce his 2020 album Twice As Tall, which won a historic Grammy award for Best Global Album.

Since the album was released, Burna Boy has not travelled to the United States because of the COVID-19 enforced restrictions and could not make it to the Grammys.

But on Friday, June 26, 2021, Diddy shared a video of himself welcoming Burna Boy to his home.

“God is the greatest! Yesterday was the first time seeing my brother @burnaboygram in person since the pandemic and since we created the Grammy award-winning album Twice as Tall over Zoom,” the American rap icon wrote on Instagram.

“This shit is deeper than rap, this is a true brotherhood, the two kings reunite! LOVE LOVE LOVE.”

The video shows Burna Boy arriving at Diddy’s mansion in a car and running out to hug the iconic music producer.

“I’ve got some much to tell you mehn,” he tells Diddy. They were both hyped.